Pitcairn Co. Buys 325 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,277. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $111.34 and a 1 year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.43.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

