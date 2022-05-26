Pitcairn Co. Buys 4,487 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 298.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $270.44. 26,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,636. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

