Pitcairn Co. Cuts Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.38% of Range Resources worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,062 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 118,356 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,948,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,829. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.