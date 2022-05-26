Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.89. 11,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,757. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $197.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.