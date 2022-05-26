Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GPN traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.89. 11,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,757. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.80 and a 52-week high of $197.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.
In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
