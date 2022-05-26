Pitcairn Co. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $10.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $479.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,615. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

