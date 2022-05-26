Pitcairn Co. Purchases 1,900 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,854,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,275. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.