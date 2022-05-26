Pitcairn Co. Purchases 3,286 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,148. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

