Pitcairn Co. Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Shares of SE traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. 8,521,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,500,402. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.53. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

