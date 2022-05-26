Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,210. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

