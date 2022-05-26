Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $73.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,038.15. 4,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,925. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,037.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,975.98. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,067.42.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

