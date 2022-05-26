Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,936. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.