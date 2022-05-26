Pitcairn Co. Sells 226 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,332,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,308,217. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.20.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

