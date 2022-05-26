Pitcairn Co. Sells 3,621 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.07 on Wednesday, hitting $344.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $335.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

