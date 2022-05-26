Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,515.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2,700.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total transaction of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.