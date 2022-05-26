Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after buying an additional 62,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.74. 529,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.69 and a 200 day moving average of $459.34. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $402.05 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

