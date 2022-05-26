Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Acquires 1,366 Shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $33,262.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 528,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,876,840.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42.

On Thursday, March 10th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 26,814 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $677,053.50.

Shares of OPOF opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.