Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Plexus stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.10.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
