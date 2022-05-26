Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

