Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the April 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PLPRF remained flat at $$0.36 during trading hours on Thursday. Plus Products has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. The company offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. It sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

