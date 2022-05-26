POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

POET opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 million, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.71. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58.

POET Technologies ( NASDAQ:POET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that POET Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,720,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

