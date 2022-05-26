Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $247,762.00

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00006162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $247,762.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

