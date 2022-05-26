Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS PSTVY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

