Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS PSTVY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Postal Savings Bank of China has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $17.37.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile (Get Rating)
