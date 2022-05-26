Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PBPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

