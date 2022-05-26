Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 252.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of POWI opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

