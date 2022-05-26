PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.53. PowerSchool shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

