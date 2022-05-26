PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

