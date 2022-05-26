Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Presidio Property Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Presidio Property Trust and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presidio Property Trust Competitors 3908 15291 14780 389 2.34

Presidio Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.97%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Presidio Property Trust’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Presidio Property Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -9.89% -6.09% -2.04% Presidio Property Trust Competitors 15.62% -4.69% 2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million -$3.63 million -6.32 Presidio Property Trust Competitors $784.32 million $166.78 million 22.51

Presidio Property Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 103.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Presidio Property Trust competitors beat Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

