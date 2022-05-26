Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.20 ($2.15).

LON:PHP opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.57. The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. Primary Health Properties has a one year low of GBX 129 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 170.20 ($2.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

