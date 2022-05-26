Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 81.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Primerica by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.76. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primerica (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.