Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $8.23. Procaps Group shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procaps Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,687,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procaps Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procaps Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

