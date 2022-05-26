Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $8.23. Procaps Group shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procaps Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Procaps Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
