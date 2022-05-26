Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche Sells 23,359 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $999,531.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PCOR opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.00. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,657,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

