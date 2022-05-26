ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 576,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,672,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,596,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,046,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth about $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

