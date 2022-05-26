ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Down 3.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 249,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,441,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at about $149,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

