Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.43.

PRU opened at $102.16 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

