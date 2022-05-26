PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSPSF remained flat at $$118.40 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 173. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PSP Swiss Property from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a research report on Tuesday.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

