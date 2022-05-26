Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CEOS stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Psykey Company Profile (Get Rating)
