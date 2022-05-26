Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CEOS stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Psykey has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Psykey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

