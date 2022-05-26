PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PUTKY stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938. PT United Tractors Tbk has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

