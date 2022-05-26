PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,513,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,162.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

