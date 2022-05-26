Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
