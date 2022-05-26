Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Ballard Power Systems worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,124 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

