Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $291.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $276.79 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

