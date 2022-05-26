Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $51.77 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

