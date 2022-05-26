Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,860 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.39% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

