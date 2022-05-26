Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of BRP worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BRP by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.53. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

