Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 640 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in CONMED by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,999. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD stock opened at $112.01 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

