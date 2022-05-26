Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 500,000 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $9,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 136,264 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGNU opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

