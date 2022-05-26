Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.79.

Shares of PSA opened at $324.87 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $277.10 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.52 and its 200 day moving average is $358.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.