Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Exterran Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EXTN)

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exterran in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Exterran alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Exterran stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.