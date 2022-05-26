Qbao Price Hits $0.0027 (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $173,684.45 and approximately $4,912.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qbao has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

