QLC Chain (QLC) Trading Down 14.9% This Week

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $201,710.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 151.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,547.32 or 1.11550793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 474.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00506465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00032066 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000283 BTC.

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

