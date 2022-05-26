Quant (QNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $53.53 Million

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $67.19 or 0.00227188 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $811.18 million and approximately $53.53 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

